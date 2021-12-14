WEST BEND
Michael D. Lehto
Jan. 19, 1961 - Dec. 9, 2021
Michael D. Lehto, age 60, passed away at his home in West Bend on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born on January 19, 1961, in Milwaukee, to Frederick and the late Kathleen (nee Malone) Lehto.
Michael is survived by his wife of 32 years, Donna (nee Schield); children, William (Katelyn) and Nicole; and grandchildren; his father, Frederick; siblings, Paula Lehto, Elizabeth (Mark) Straub, Elaine Greenwood, and James (Sylvia); and brothers- and sisters-in-law, James Schield, Mark Schield, Mike (Michelle) Schield, Michelle (David) McNew, Melissa (Jason) Morgan. He is further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many, many friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother and parents-in-law.
A Memorial Service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, December 17th, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.