Michael Edward Cluka
Nov. 20, 1966 - July 15, 2021
Michael Edward Cluka, 54, passed away unexpectedly and blessed with eternal life on July 15, 2021. He was born November 20, 1966 in Milwaukee, to Ed and Sue (nee Stephenson) Cluka.
An open public celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the Turn 1 pavilion at Slinger Speedway in Slinger.
Michael never met a stranger and his magnetic personality radiated friendship, laughter and kindness. His influence helped shape lives, careers and relationships. As a result, his spirit will remain on this earth infinitely after his passing. Michael lit up a room as brightly as the stars in the sky on a clear Wisconsin night.
Michael grew up in Menomonee Falls, and relocated to North Carolina in the mid-1990s to pursue a professional racing career in the NASCAR Cup Series. He was an accomplished tire changer and one of the most respected shock specialists in the sport. Michael spent his formidable years by his dad’s side at Wisconsin short tracks and celebrated his first major accomplishment as a member of Al Schill Sr.’s 1984 National Short Track Championship team.
He was the crew chief for Jeff Neal’s No. 5 Splitfire Spark Plugs Ford Thunderbird in the American Speed Association (ASA) before accompanying Neal to York, Penn., where the duo made the move to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Rexrode-Galiano Motorsports.
Michael earned his first NASCAR national touring series victory with an Xfinity Series win at Michigan International Speedway on August 20, 1994 as the front tire changer of the Carl Wegner-owned No. 33 team with driver Bobby Labonte. The highlight of the day was being able to share his place in Victory Lane with his brother Scott, who changed rear tires for Labonte that afternoon. It was the first and only time in their careers the Cluka brothers changed tires for the same team in a NASCAR-sanctioned race.
The following year, Michael relocated to Richmond, Va., to work for legendary team owner Junie Donleavy where he served as the shock specialist for drivers Mike Wallace and Dick Trickle. In 1997 he left Richmond and headed for Charlotte (N.C.) to hone his craft for the upstart MB2 Motorsports.
Michael reached the pinnacle of his professional career prior to the 2000 season when he received the call from Richard Childress Racing to serve as the shock specialist and front-tire changer for seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. He earned his first victory in NASCAR’s premiere series with Earnhardt on March 12, 2000 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and followed it up with another victory at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October of the same year.
Given his first Cup Series victory came at Atlanta, it only seemed appropriate that his crowning achievement came at the same track one year later when Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag in the No. 29 GM Goodwrench Chevrolet, following Earnhardt’s death at the 2001 Daytona 500.
Michael worked for multiple teams over the next several years and would go on to win NASCAR Cup Series races with Johnny Benson, Jr., and David Ragan.
After retiring from the sport, Michael moved to Cincinnati where he transitioned his trackside shock-building skill set to corporate America with BILSTEIN.
He returned to his native Wisconsin in 2020 and was most recently employed at Hepfner Racing Products.
Michael is survived by his parents, brother Scott (Lisa Crumrine) and sister Kathy (Troy) Huffman. He is also survived by nephew Matthew Nowak, niece Samantha (Taylor) Flannery, great-niece Hazel Flannery, his faithful dog Ragan, loving relatives, and more friends than one can count.
Michael will remain in our hearts forever.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
262-338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.