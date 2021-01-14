Michael Gary Becker, 52
Michael Gary Becker of Milwaukee passed away suddenly from a heart attack at the age of 52 on January 6, 2021. Michael was a 1987 graduate of Homestead High School. He attended UW-Milwaukee and graduated in 1992 as a certified public accountant, CPA. He worked for the city of Milwaukee and then for the county of Milwaukee.
Michael is survived by his parents, Gary and Barbara Becker of Mequon; aunts and cousins.
Michael enjoyed photography, volunteering, riding his motorcycle and ham radio.
Private family services were held.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon is serving the family. For more information, call 262-241-8085 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.