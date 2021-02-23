WEST BEND
Michael J. Bartelt
April 6, 1965 - Feb. 18, 2021
Michael J. Bartelt, age 55, of West Bend passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a lifelong battle with heart complications due to Marfan syndrome on February 18, 2021. He was born April 6, 1965, in Milwaukee to Alfred Jr. and Jean (nee Sharp) Bartelt.
On November 28, 1987, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Martin in West Bend.
Mike was a supervisor at Silgan Container in Menomonee Falls for many years. He also was the co-owner, along with his wife, Betty, of All In Books in downtown West Bend. He absolutely loved comic books and collected them. Mike was very active on the board of directors at the Unity Club and was proud of his over 20 years of sobriety.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was fond of fishing, hiking and camping. He also loved sports and was an avid fan of many Wisconsin teams. Mike cherished the many games he was able to tailgate at and attend with his family.
Michael was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle and brother.
Mike is survived by his wife of 33 years, Betty; his two children: Carissa (Harlan) Hurt of West Bend and Nicholas Bartelt of Kewaskum; and his two grandchildren Dominic and Hazel. He is further survived by his father, Alfred Jr. (Carol) Bartelt of Port Washington; his siblings: Jeff (Cindy) Bartelt of West Bend and Amanda Bartelt of Port Washington; his mother-in-law, Patricia Martin of West Bend; brother- and sisters-in-law: Donna Martin of West Bend, Mary Martin of West Bend and Joe (Lea) Martin of West Bend; his nephew Mark Martin and a niece, Eva Martin. He is also survived by his very special and best friends Steven and Melba Baier and their son Garrett, and aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Alverson; his father-in-law, Donald Martin; and his brother-in-law, John Martin.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend with the Rev. Howard Haase presiding. The family will greet visitors on Thursday at the church from 4:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Burial will take place in Holy Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would very much appreciate memorials be given for the education of his grandchildren.
Our family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank-you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for giving us this past “miracle year” we were able to enjoy with Mike by our side.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and sign the online guest book please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.