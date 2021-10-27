WEST BEND
Michael J. Basile
July 2, 1944 - Oct. 25, 2021
Michael J. Basile entered into eternal life on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the age of 77. HE was preceded in death by his wife Cathleen Basile, and is survived by their children Michael (Jessica) Basile, and Anna Marie (Ryan) Bertelsen. He is lovingly survived by his wife Carol Smith and her children, Greg (Christine) Steinmetz, Bobbi Jo (Scott) Kuklinski and Mark (Dawn) Steinmetz; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by siblings Nunzio (Nancy) Basile, Rose (the late Russ) Enea and Josephine (Victor) Clark; in-laws, Jim Bruske and Karen Basile, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Nicolo and Antionette; wife Cathleen; siblings Anna Bruske and Albert Basile.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the 12:00 noon Mass of Christian burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, N88-W17658 Christman Road, Menomonee Falls. Burial will be private. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
For more information, visit SchramkaFuneralHome.com.