WEST BEND
Michael J. “Mike” Schmidt Sr.
March 20, 1936 - November 27, 2021
Michael J. “Mike” Schmidt Sr., 85, of West Bend, passed away on November 27, 2021, at Ivy Manor in West Bend.
Mike was born on March 20, 1936, in Kewaskum, the son of the late Phillip and Antoinette (nee Kozlowski) Schmidt. Mike was united in marriage to Mary Coulter in 1962 at Salem United Church of Christ in Wayne. Mary preceded Mike in death on September 7, 1987. On May 22, 1992, he was united in marriage to Colleen Tolle.
Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a journeyman roofer for many years with Haug Roofing and retired from FJA Christiansen Roofing in Milwaukee. Mike enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, watching the Brewers and being the neighborhood watch. He also enjoyed being a chocolate chip cookie tester.
Those Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Colleen; children, Mike Jr. (Tonnie) Schmidt, Dale Schmidt, Dennis (Kris) Tolle, Tim (Chris) Tolle, and Denise Tolle; grandchildren, Michael III (Caleb) Schmidt, Cody Schmidt (Abby), Tanner Schmidt (Jose), Drew Schmidt, Bryce (Brittany) Schmidt, Mary Kate Schmidt, Dayeton Tolle, Joelle Tolle, Lexi Tolle; two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Art (Sherry) Smith, Cele Schmidt, Theresa Vorpahl, Elsa Coulter; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Coulter, Wayne Coulter, Mike Coulter, and Robert Coulter; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, Mary, Mike was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Schmidt; David Tolle; his brother, Willie Schmidt, Robert (Barbara) Schmidt, Marvin Schmidt, Jerry Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Alan Coulter and Ervin Coulter Jr.; sisters-in-law, Pat (Jake) Wiesner and Barbara (Richard) Kern.
VISITATION: Mike’s family will greet relatives and friends at Peace United Church of Christ, 343 First Street, in Kewaskum on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for Mike will be held at Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Eric Kirkegaard officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date at Peace United Church of Christ Cemetery in Kewaskum.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ivy Manor III in West Bend and to Preceptor Hospice for the care they provided to Mike.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mike’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.