WEST BEND
Michael James Mundt
Feb. 23, 1962 - Sept. 14, 2021
Michael James Mundt, age 59, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls with his loving wife and sister by his side. Mike was born in Milwaukee on Feb. 23, 1962, son of James and Marlene (nee Schumacher) Mundt. He graduated from West Bend West High School Class of 1981. He was united in marriage to Brenda Spaeth on Oct. 23, 2010, at the Fillmore Turner Hall in Fredonia.
Mike was a loving husband, dad to 2 fur babies, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be remembered for his love of snowmobiling. Mike loved to take cruises and travel to see different places. Family meant everything to him. He loved spending time up at his sister’s cabin on the lake. He had a passion for plastics and was so well known and respected in the industry. He worked for MRPC in Butler until the time of his passing. He was a loyal man who cared deeply about those around him and will be forever loved, and dearly missed.
Mike is survived by his wife of 10 years, Brenda (nee Spaeth), and his two fur babies, Smokey and the Bandit. He is further survived by his parents, James and Marlene Mundt; sister Linda (Don) Wnuk; mother-in-law, Barb Spaeth; sisters-in-law Carol (Gary) Bauer, Bonnie (Keith) Lindbeck, and Cheryl (JP) Starling and other family members and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his beloved best friend, Keith Menke; grandparents, aunts, uncles, father-in-law, and the many fur buddies he held dear to his heart.
A memorial service for Mike will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Joh Bass presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
Livestreaming of the service will be at 6:00 p.m. on the Phillip Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Community Memorial Hospital. Their kind and compassionate care meant the world to the family.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.