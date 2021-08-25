Michael ‘Mike’ Groshek
Feb. 15, 1958 - Aug. 20, 2021
Michael “Mike” Groshek, age 63, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 15, 1958 in Milwaukeeto Richard and Judith (nee Steffen) Groshek.
Mike was employed at Sentry Equipment in Oconomowoc as a Project Manager for over 13 years. He previously had worked for Rockwell Automation for over 20 years as a mechanical engineer. Mike enjoyed watching and attending all the state sports teams with the Milwaukee Bucks being his main passion. He also enjoyed bicycling, gardening and attending car shows and watching movies. Mike treasured the time he spent with friends, family and coworkers.
Mike is survived by his siblings: his twin sister Carrie Halbauer (Pete); brothers Jack Groshek (Sharon), Steve Groshek; sister Laurie Williams (Mike), and his beloved nephew Chris Halbauer.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Judith Groshek and his nephew Michael Halbauer.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021 at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at church on Tuesday, August 31st from 10:00 AM until 11:15 AM. Interment will follow at New St. Peter Cemetery.
A special thank you is extended to the entire staff at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and the Ixonia EMTs.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
