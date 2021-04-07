WEST BEND
Michael ‘Mike’ J. Miller
August 14, 1957 - April 4, 2021
Michael “Mike” J. Miller, age 63, passed away on Easter Sunday 2021 at his home in West Bend. He was born on August 14, 1957, in West Bend to Henry and Patricia (nee Garcia) Miller. Mike’s pride for his children, love for his partner, Maureen, and his passion for his work with the elderly and being an RN will always be remembered. He enjoyed beating his brother at cribbage, telling bad jokes and tending to the gardens. Mike was an avid fan of the Packers and Brewers, enjoyed seeing games, watching games and simply talking about them!
Mike is survived by three children, Benjamin (Jaime), Nicholas, Kayla (fiancŽ Andrew Waldman) Miller; grandchildren, Caleb and Kennedy Miller; his loving partner of 20 years, Maureen Lauret; his siblings, Randall Miller, Susan Volkert, David (Colleen) Miller, Cherry (Steve) Cannavo, Lisa (Paul) Shanovich; Maureen’s children, Lori (James) Chesak, Marc (Jeannie) Lauret and Nicole (Curt) Vincentz. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother, Scott, and brother-in-law John Volkert.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Howard Haase presiding. Visitation will be at Church on Wednesday, April 14, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
A special thank-you to David and Chad from Moments Hospice for their exceptional care. A greater thank-you to Maureen for all the love and care shown to Mike.
