WEST BEND
Michael ‘Mike’ Meyer
Nov. 23, 1945 - Dec. 29, 2021
Michael “Mike” Meyer, age 76 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on December 29, 2021, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was born on November 23, 1945, in Manitowoc to Kenneth and Dorothy Meyer (Kneutz). He was united in marriage to Suzanne “Sue” Stautz on May 22, 1971, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend.
Mike graduated from Manitowoc High School in 1964. He enlisted in the Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. Mike coached in the Washington County Youth League Hockey Association for many years, and he was also a past president of the Association.
Mike appreciated all types of music and had quite a guitar collection. He was an instructor with the Guitars 4 Veterans organization, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mike and his wife, Sue, loved to travel and went on many trips over the years throughout the United States and Europe. He also enjoyed going to and watching Packers games and NASCAR races.
Those Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years, Sue; two children, Scott (Lynn) Meyer and Angela Jaeger; and his dearly loved grandson, Samuel “Sam” Jaeger. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mark Jansen officiating.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorials in Mike’s name can be directed to Guitars 4 Vets (guitars4vets.org/donate-today).
The family would like to thank the doctors (especially Drs. Mosley and Mooney), nurses, and staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital and Kathy Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mike’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.