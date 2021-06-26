FOND DU LAC
Michael ‘Mike’ R. (Kirschenstein) O’Loughlin
May 3, 1948 - June 18, 2021
Michael “Mike” R. (Kirschenstein) O’Loughlin, 73, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital.
He was born on May 3, 1948, in Fond du Lac, the son of Joseph O’Loughlin and Virginia Krug. Mike attended West Bend High School. He worked as an over the road semi driver. He enjoyed Harley Davidsons, driving, and collected guns. He was a proud supporter of St. Jude’s and Shriners Hospital.
He is survived by his children: Nicole O’Loughlin, Elizabeth O’Loughlin and Michael O’Loughlin; his grandson Dillon O’Loughlin and his great-grandson Leo. He is further survived by his four brothers and sisters: Joseph O’Loughlin, Kay Sutter, Dean Kirschenstein and Sherry (Rodney) Gatzke; his sister-in-law Mary Jane (George) Klein and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother Steven, his father Joseph O’Loughlin and his parents William and Virginia Kirschenstein.
Cremation will take place. A remembrance service will be held at a later date.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420