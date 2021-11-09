KEWASKUM
Michael ‘Mike’ Weber
July 19, 1943 - Nov. 1, 2021
Michael “Mike” Weber, 78, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 1, 2021.
He was born on July 19, 1943, to the late Edmund and Anyce (nee Koepke) Weber in West Bend. Mike graduated from West Bend High School. After high school, he worked for the Amity Leather Company in West Bend. Mike then honorably served in the United States Army. After service, he went back to work at the Amity Company. On June 29, 1974, he was united in marriage to Ruth Christensen at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend. Mike later worked for Triton Trailer Company for many years.
He loved all sports, especially watching the Dodgers, Green Bay Packers, and NASCAR. Mike played on a softball team and a bowling league in his younger years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mike especially enjoyed spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.
Those Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 47 years, Ruth Weber; two children, Brian (Kim) Weber and Kim (David) Gildersleeve; seven grandchildren, Spencer, Austin, Alexis, Zac, Skylar, Hailey, and Kylee; a great-grandchild, Kendall; a sister, Mary (Tom) Gonring; two brothers, Tom (Paulette) Weber and Joe (Mary) Weber; a brother-in-law, Christy Christensen; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Shane Weber, and other brothers and sisters-in-law.
A funeral service in remembrance of Mike will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 215 Forest Ave., Kewaskum. Burial to follow at Lutheran Memorial Park.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank the West Bend Paramedics and the Kewaskum Police Department for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Mike’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.