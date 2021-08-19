Michael Paul Albrecht, 53
Michael Paul Albrecht, of Grafton, was called out of this life unexpectedly from a heart attack to his eternal home in Heaven on Sunday, August 15. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
He was born in Renton, Washington, on May 25, 1968, the oldest of four children born to Paul and Carol Albrecht. He graduated from Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School in 1986, then received his teaching degree from Dr. Martin Luther College in 1990.
He began his vocation as a Christian teacher and musician at St. John’s Lutheran School, Montello. In 1997, he accepted the call to St. Jacobi Lutheran Church in Greenfield. Michael met his wife, Heather (Brenn) while teaching in Montello and they were married on July 11, 1998, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Thiensville. In 2006, he accepted the call to serve at Calvary Lutheran School in Thiensville (now Christ Alone) and remained there until the present day.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Paul & Carol Albrecht, and his younger brother Kevin.
He will be missed by the many who survive him: his wife, Heather; his children Michaela, James, Jake, and Kate; his sister Kristie Connor of Missouri, and Kim (Josh) Droegemueller of Texas; and his nieces: Malia, Ayla, and Chloe.
On Heather’s side, his loss will be felt by his in-laws Jim and Deb Brenn, her siblings Christopher (Colby) Brenn of Oregon, Brooke (Brett) Slimmer of Fond du Lac, Erik (Michaela) Brenn of Menasha, and Nathan (Kelsey) Brenn of Milwaukee, and nieces and nephews: Nina, Elijah, Ava, Mackenzie, Austin, Carson, Braeden, Eliana, Dylan, Kylie, Tyler, and Warner.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19 from 4:00-8:00 pm, with a devotion to end the evening at the Thiensville Campus of Christ Alone Lutheran Church, 247 South Main Street. Visitation will also take place Friday, August 20 from 9:00-11:00 am. A Christian Funeral Service will follow at 11:00; all services will be held at the Thiensville campus of Christ Alone Lutheran Church (247 South Main St.) A private burial will take place later that afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, Nebraska Lutheran High School and Christ Alone Lutheran School are appreciated.
Well done thou good and faithful servant. (Matthew 25:21)
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.