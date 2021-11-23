Michelle ‘Missi’ Anderson, 41
Michelle “Missi” Anderson went to her heavenly home on November 17, 2021, with her family by her side. Missi was born November 19, 1979 to her proud parents Al and Kim Anderson. For the first five years of her life Missi was a thriving little girl. She had the most tender heart and a smile that would light up any room. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing her loved her.
At age 5 1/2, with her whole life ahead of her, a tragic seizure changed her life forever. From that point on Missi couldn’t walk, couldn’t talk, or do anything on her own that most of us take for granted. However, without saying a word, God continued to use this special child to touch hundreds of lives. She blessed our family in ways we could not have imagined.
Missi’s best friend for the last 7 years has been her niece, Anika. From the time Anika could walk she would climb up onto Missi’s lap in her wheelchair and shower her with unconditional love every time she came to see her. They’d watch movies, paint pictures, polish nails, and just have girl fun.
We would like to thank Drs. Frommell, Budny, and Zwaggerman for their heartfelt care over the years. Also, a special thank-you to Missi’s nurses who without them we would never have been able to take care of Missi at home.
Missi is survived by her loving parents, Al and Kim; her sister Nicole (Scott) Creighton; nephew Haydon Creighton, and niece Anika Creighton; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandpa Bob Haydon; grandma and grandpa Dorothy and Elmer Anderson; uncles Mark Anderson and Joseph Haydon; niece Terese Creighton, and nephew Peyton Creighton.
Memorial services were to be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 - 1:00 p.m. at Christ Church 13460 N. Port Washington Rd. Mequon. Donations to the family will be shared with Make-A-Wish and the All Children’s Playground in Missi’s honor.
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory of Grafton is assisting the family. For online condolences please go to www.muellerfuneralhome.com.