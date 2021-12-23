WEST BEND
Mildred A. ‘Millie’ Theisen
Feb. 20, 1925 - Dec. 20, 2021
Mildred A. “Millie” Theisen (nee Spaeth), age 96, of West Bend died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Cedar Bay East. She was born February 20, 1925, in the Town of Polk to Lawrence and Margaret (nee Melder) Spaeth.
On July 19, 1947, she was united in marriage to Louis J. Theisen at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Louie preceded her in death in 2003.
Following their marriage, Millie and Louie settled on the Theisen farm where they dairy farmed into 1977, then continued to work the land for another 10 years. In their later years, they enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing cards. She liked keeping up with the yard work by riding the mower and cultivating her garden. She especially loved having the children and their families visit every week.
In 2009, Millie adopted a dog, Polly, as a companion. Polly has been at her side ever since. Millie continued to live on the farm until she moved to Cedar Ridge in 2014. At Cedar Ridge she made many friends and played the card game sheepshead nearly every day, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Due to health reasons, Millie moved to Cedar Bay East in January of 2020. She continued to play cards and work on jigsaw puzzles while residing there.
Millie is survived by her 5 children: Don (Paula) Theisen of Kewaskum, Barb (Jim) Kruepke of West Bend, Herb (Diane) Theisen of St. Germain, Monica (Steve) Fieweger of West Bend and Rosanne “Rosie” (Maynard) Hansen of Abbotsford, WI; 17 grandchildren: Megan Theisen, Keith (Maribel) Kruepke, Greg (Kristi) Kruepke, Scott (Amanda) Kruepke, Judy (Dave) Schrot, Brenda (Andy) Schommer, Kate (Mike) Lopez, Jack (Kim) Fieweger, Glen (Jill) Fieweger, Frank (Jen) Fieweger, Melissa (Jeff) Buechel, Joe (Sara) Fieweger, Kristina (John) Weidl, Angie (Rick) Runnion, Tim (Heather) Hansen, Becky (Kyle) Poss and Susie Hansen; and 31 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Irene Schellinger of Slinger, Eddie (Patty) Spaeth of West Bend, Larry (Alice) Spaeth of Jackson and Danny Spaeth of Franklin, 2 sisters-in-law: Barb Spaeth of West Bend, Donna Spaeth of Jackson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Margaret Spaeth; her husband, Louie Theisen; her siblings: Rita (Oscar) Beder, Ethel (Joe) Weninger, Joe (Betty) Spaeth, Chuck Spaeth, David Spaeth and Michael Spaeth; a brother-in-law, Fritz Schellinger; and a sister-in-law, Mary Spaeth. She was further predeceased by Louie’s siblings: Tony (Rose) Theisen, Clara (Tony) Schraufnagel, Erwin (Rita and Agnes) Theisen and Aurelia (Walter) Neu.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with the Rev. Michael Petrie presiding. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Tuesday, at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Boniface or the charity of the donor’s choice are appreciated.
Our family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Cedar Bay East and Aurora At Home Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Millie.
Due to COVID concerns there will not be a meal following the Mass.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson is serving the family. If you would like to share a message of comfort and condolence, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.