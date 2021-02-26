Mildred Elsa ‘Millie’ Bogenschneider
April 9, 1923 - Feb. 24, 2021
Mildred Elsa “Millie” Bogenschneider (nee Basler) was born on April 9, 1923, and passed away peacefully on February 24, 2021, at the age of 97.
She is survived by her son, Neil (Karen) Bogenschneider, Verona; two grandsons, Bret in Toano, Virginia, and Ross in Houston, Texas; a niece, Karen Larsen; and a grandniece, Stephanie Douglas, both in North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wesley; her parents, John and Mathilda (nee Papaw) Basler; and brother, Edwin (Norma) Basler.
Millie and Wes were forever grateful to the many kind souls that helped them rebuild their lives after a fire destroyed their barn, farm equipment, and most of their cattle in the early 1950s. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church her entire adult life and taught Sunday school for many years. Millie was an active member of Zion Ladies Aid and the Wayne Homemakers Club. Throughout her life, but especially in her later years, she regularly visited the homebound and those in the hospital or nursing home, often leaving a set of her trademark cotton dish towels that she meticulously hand embroidered. Her home and cottage were always open to friends, neighbors, and relatives, who enjoyed her hospitality and home cooking. Her family has warm memories of the wide sampling of Christmas cookies that she baked every year, especially her famous chocolate logs. Her beautiful hand-stitched quilts will keep her family warm for many years to come. Millie was thankful for those who helped her and we are thankful for the example she set for us.
We are grateful to her neighbors, Sandra and Dennis Daugherty, who regularly checked on her and enabled her to stay in her own home for several years. We thank all those who so lovingly cared for Millie, including the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens and Preceptor Hospice. We especially appreciate the faithfulness of Pastor Steven Bode, who visited her every week for many years.
Due to the pandemic, no visitation will be held. Instead of gathering face to face, the funeral will be livestreamed from Zion Lutheran Church at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. To connect, log into Facebook and click the follow button on the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service page. Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Millie’s arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in memory of Millie to Zion Lutheran Church, 6430 Highway D, Allenton, WI 53002 or to a charity of your choice.