HARTFORD
Milton William Luka Jr.
March 11, 1948 - Feb. 1, 2021
Milton William Luka Jr., 72, passed away suddenly on February 1, 2021, at his residence in Hartford.
Milt was born on March 11, 1948, in Neenah to Milton and Carol Luka. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda (Wolf), and son Milton, “Will” (partner Nicole Geracie); two granddaughters, Pearl and Alice. He is also survived by brothers- and sisters-in law, Ray (Anne) Wolf, Marilyn (Jim) Dukelow, Judy (Don) Lesmeister, Dan (Ellen) Wolf, Bernie (Cindy) Wolf, and the late Paul (surviving, Sue) Wolf, among nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was employed for 29 years at West Bend Mutual Insurance Company in various positions.
He was an avid sports fan, especially a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. He loved to explore and travel, experiencing new cultures and cuisines.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, February 5, 2021, 3:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027), with a short service at 6:00 p.m. Private inurnment at a later date. **Due to the concerns of the pandemic, masks are required and appreciated.**
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the local Boy Scout Troop #762, Moose Lodge, in West Bend or to the charity of your choice.
Milt’s family would like to thank the Hartford Fire & Rescue Squad and the Hartford Police Department for their help. Thank you, also to Dr. Gajic and staff at Froedtert Health in West Bend for his care over the years.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.