WEST BEND/KEWASKUM
Mitchell Joseph Gebheim
May 29, 1940 - May 28, 2021
Mitchell Joseph Gebheim, age 81, born May 29, 1940, to Harry and Genevieve Gebheim in Appleton, passed away peacefully at his cottage in Oneida County on May 28, 2021.
Mitchell attended Appleton High School and graduated in 1958. He joined the Air Force in 1959 and then attended University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where he earned degrees in Math and Chemistry. Mitchell was a member of the UWO track and field team as a pole vaulter and held the school record for pole vaulting for a short time.
Upon graduating from UWO, Mitchell started at the West Bend Company as a computer programmer where he met Ann (Weinert). They were married on September 24, 1966, and lived in the West Bend/Kewaskum area for 32 years. Mitchell retired after 31 years at the West Bend Company as a manager of data processing.
In addition to the West Bend Company, Mitchell volunteered for 31 years as a member of the Board of Directors at the Glacier Hills Credit Union in West Bend where he also served multiple terms as chairman of the Board. He also taught computer programming at Moraine Park Technical College for 25 years.
After Mitchell retired from the West Bend Company, he and Ann moved to Oshkosh to be closer to their grandchildren and closer to his love of walleye fishing. In Mitchell’s over 25 years of retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, and woodworking.
The passion Mitchell had for hunting and fishing took him to far away places like Yukon, Canada, Alaska, South Dakota, Florida and Wyoming. While his adventures were successful with harvests of moose, caribou, king salmon, antelope, and elk, his heart was always in Wisconsin where he often pursued white tail deer, bear, turkey, grouse, ducks, pheasants, geese, walleye, perch, bluegill, muskie, and sturgeon. Matched with fishing and hunting was his lifelong love of water-skiing and trick skiing that he passed down to his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and whomever wanted to learn his passion.
Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Genevieve Gebheim. He is survived by his wife, Ann, of 54 years; their two children Michelle (Scott) Gleason and Mitchell (Jane) Gebheim; and their four grandchildren Alexandra and Logan Gleason, and Parker and Caymen Gebheim. Additionally, he is survived by sisters-in-law Susie (Herb) Tennies, Casey (Ray) Zernia; brother-in-law Joe (Jed) Weinert; and sisters Yvonne Davis, Diane Walker; and brothers Gerald and Harry Gebheim; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life Mass is planned at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Oshkosh on June 21 at 10 a.m. Visitation will be an hour prior.