WEST BEND
Mona Holt
Mona Holt (nee Wilde), age 90 years, of West Bend was born to eternal life on March 3, 2021.
Mona was born on October 5, 1930, in Racine to Carl and Matilda Wilde. She was united in marriage to Thomas L. Holt on August 1, 1953, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Racine.
Mona graduated from Horlick High School in Racine. She was a secretary at the Health Department in the city of Racine, and later spent many years working for the West Bend school system. Mona was an avid reader and also enjoyed sewing.
Those Mona leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 67 years, Thomas; four sons, Thomas (Laura) Holt, Steven (Trudy) Holt, Larry Holt, and Mark (Teri) Holt; four grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica) Holt, Peter (Lauren) Holt, Michael Holt, and Sarah Holt; and three great-grandchildren, Olive, Logan, and Ellis. She is further survived by sister-in-law, Jane Holt; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mona was preceded in death by her nine older siblings.
Mass of Christian burial for Mona will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with Father Howard Haase officiating. Entombment at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend following Mass.
Mona’s family will greet relatives and friends at church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mona’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.