WEST BEND
Mona M. Kraus
February 24, 1931 - March 2, 2021
Mona M. Kraus, age 90, of West Bend died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Kathy Hospice. She was born February 24, 1931, on the family farm in Nenno to Michael and Amelia (nee Zingsheim) Kraus.
For the past 19 years, she enjoyed living at Cedar Ridge, where she enjoyed helping out by watering plants and working at the rummage sale.
Mona was a longtime member of St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend, where she enjoyed volunteering in various capacities. She had a very strong faith and spent much time in prayer.
She worked at various companies in Hartford and West Bend including Amity Leather and Mallard Coach. Throughout her life she was a caregiver for her own family and many other families. She loved spending time with children and watching them grow. Mona was a wonderful and caring aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She loved gardening and always had a big garden, even at Cedar Ridge. Mona loved to read, doing embroidering and braiding rugs which she would give away.
Mona is survived by her three sisters: Alice Baier, Florence Reindl and Susan Kraus; and 13 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and -nephews and several great-great-nieces and -nephews. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Amelia Kraus; her sister Laverne Kraus; and two brothers-in-law, Harold Baier and Alvin Reindl.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend with the Rev. Nathan Reesman presiding. Burial will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Nenno. The family will greet visitors on Friday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Frances Cabrini Church or the Mercy Focus on Haiti Mission are appreciated.
We would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank-you to the nurses and staff at the Kathy Hospice and to the Rev. Nathan Reesman for their kind and compassionate care and prayers.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence in an online guest book, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.