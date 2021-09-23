Monika E. Stemmeler, 82
Monika E. Stemmeler ‘Oma,’ Thiensville, was called home to be with our Lord on Sept. 18 after a courageous battle with heart disease at age 82. She was a 30-year survivor of breast cancer.
Monika was born to Elisabeth (Witzel) and Guido Siebenhuener in Leipzig, Germany, on January 10, 1939. She and her parents fled East Germany when she was 16 to come to America.
Monika is best known for her work at her family’s German restaurant, The White Coach Inn, in Thiensville. Her hospitality embodied the spirit of Gemuitlichkeit. Their restaurant was a beloved institution where everyone was welcome to eat and dance, with live music every Friday night.
She was a proud lifelong member of the Rheinescher Verein Gruen Weiss Mardi Gras Society of Milwaukee. The White Coach Inn was a constant gathering place for many German Mardi Gras functions. The White Coach Inn was known for having one of the first Oktoberfests in the Milwaukee area. The restaurant received the honor of being one of the “Top 25 restaurants” in the Milwaukee area.
She briefly worked at the Biergarten at Epcot in Disneyworld. There she received the coveted “Partners in Excellence” award presented to her by Barbara Bush.
She was an avid viewer of Wisconsin sports. Her favorite pastime was watching her beloved Brewers, Packers and Bucks teams as well as all professional tennis and any sports involving her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Guido; mother, Elisabeth; father-in-law, Fritz; and mother-in-law, Valli. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Frederick; three sons, Frederick Jr. (Laurie), Michael (Randy Gonzalez), Peter (Mirka); and grandchildren, Ashley (Luke) Davey, Eric, Abigail, Christian, Miska, Joey and great-grandchild Josephine (Josie) Davey.
Visitation will be at Schramka Funeral Home in Thiensville on Friday, Sept. 24, from 11:30 am. - 1:30 p.m.
She will be sadly missed. “Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, And let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace. Amen.”
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Wisconsin Chapter of Lupus at lupuswi@lupuswi.org , or the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/wisconsin/milwaukee.
Schramka Funeral Homes is serving the family.