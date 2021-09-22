SLINGER
Morgan M. Theisen
June 26, 2021 - Sept. 15, 2021
Morgan Matthew Theisen, born June 26, 2021, peacefully passed away in his parents’ arms on Sept. 15, 2021. After bravely battling several complex medical challenges, he joined the angels, including his sweet cousin Wrenleigh, in heaven.
Morgan is the son of Matthew and Melissa Theisen of Slinger. In anticipation of Morgan’s arrival, they knew they would cherish him more than they could ever imagine, but their love for him was beyond anything they could have prepared for. He was an unexpected blessing - the best blessing - and during his brief 82 days here on Earth, he touched the lives of many. He had beautiful, blond hair that his family and friends cooed over, and big, curious eyes that loved taking in the world around him. A few of his favorite things included story time and cuddling with his mom and dad, watching the NBA playoffs(!), his homemade mobile, being tightly swaddled - stubbornly sticking out one foot every now and again to remind everyone how cute his toes were - and he absolutely loved his nurses and all those that took such wonderful care of him.
Morgan is survived by his parents, Matthew and Melissa; and grandparents Timothy (Kim) Theisen, Jennifer Theisen (Thomas Moen), Douglas (Laura) Prunty, and Kristine Prunty (Tracy Brady). He is also loved by his great-grandparents and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Matthew and Melissa would like to sincerely thank their friends, families, and colleagues, and the doctors, nurses, and staff of Children’s Wisconsin, for the incredible amount of compassion, care, and support they have shown for their sweet son. Even during some of the hardest days, they brought smiles and hope.
A celebration of life will be held at Northbrook Church in Richfield on Tuesday, Sept. 28 - visitation from 4-6 p.m. with service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the Theisen family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to the Herma Heart Institute or NICU of Children’s Wisconsin.