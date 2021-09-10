WEST BEND
Muriel Magnus
Nov. 13, 1928 - Sept. 8, 2021
Muriel Magnus, nee Schemenauer, of West Bend died on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Betty’s Harbor at New Perspectives Senior Living at the age of 92 years. She was born Nov. 13, 1928 in Milwaukee to the late Edward and Selma (nee Krueger) Schemenauer.
She grew up on the north side of Milwaukee in the Sherman Park area. Muriel attended and graduated from Townsend Elementary School, Peckham Junior High and Washington High School.
While she was attending a dance at the former Eagles Ballroom in Cudahy, she met Bob Magnus. They married Sept. 3, 1949, in Milwaukee. In their 55 years of marriage, until Bob’s passing on February 21, 2005, they raised three sons, David, Mark and James.
From 1954 until 1971, the family lived in a home built by Muriel’s father on 51st and Nash streets in Milwaukee. In 1972, they moved to Germantown. While in Germantown, they were members of Faith Lutheran Church. In 1992, they moved to Wautoma, living in their dream home they built on Crystal Lake. Since 2003, West Bend has been home and she then became an active member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
Muriel was a homemaker for many years before going to work at Usinger’s Sausage Company. She worked there for 19 years before retiring 1989. There she worked with her lifelong school friends Margie Buck and, later, her sister-in-law Joan Magnus.
Muriel loved to travel and took many driving trips around the United States with Bob. She also loved her cats Whiskers, Midnight, Percy and Nemo.
As a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, she served on the Ladies Guild, was a weekly money counter and was on the funeral lunch committee. She and Bob were also former members of the Crystal Lake Club in Wautoma.
Survivors include her three sons David (Coralie) of Wautoma, Mark of Sparta and James (Karen) of Kewaskum;five grandchildren: Stephanie, Kristin, Meredith, Amanda and Brad; four great-grandchildren: Brayden, Parker, Hudson and Braelyn; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Beatrice, and one stepbrother, Roland.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 13, from 10 until 11:15 a.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church with funeral services to follow at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be at Valhalla Memorial Park, Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pilgrim Lutheran Church Roofing Fund or Crystal Lake Club of Wautoma appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left for the family at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.