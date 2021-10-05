Nancy Ann Wahnschaffe
Dec. 5, 1937 — Oct. 1, 2021
Nancy Ann Wahnschaffe (nee Gerhard), age 83, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, surrounded by family. She was born on December 5, 1937 in Milwaukee to Raymond and Dorothy (nee Berndt) Gerhard.
Nancy was a long-time member of the Great Milwaukee St. Bernard Club, St. Bernard Club of America and involved with Washington County 4H. She attended St. John Lutheran Church in Slinger before moving to Stevens Point and joining St. Paul Lutheran Church. Her passion for dogs is a legacy that lives on through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with showing and training dogs. She was proud and supportive of her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sports. Nancy was a kind, caring and generous woman who was always willing to help. She made friends easily and was always smiling. Despite her physical handicaps, she was very strong and independent letting nothing stop her. Nancy will be greatly missed by all.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Nadene (Michael) Seymour; daughter, Sarah (John) Coatts; foster daughter, Tracy (Pete) Gutjahr; stepchildren, Marvin (Valarie) Wahnschaffe, Bonnie (John) Barnhouse, Carol (Alan) Marx, Sharon (Charles) Nailen; special granddaughter, Jennifer (John) Schauble; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and her dogs. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband John Wahnschaffe, son Thomas Brigman, foster son George Gutjahr, her parents, her brother Milton Gerhard and daughter-in-law Christine Wahnschaffe.
A Funeral Service will be at 1:00PM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095).
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, October 16th from 10:00 AM until 12:45 PM. Entombment will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
A special thank you to her in home caregivers over the last 10 years.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family and can be reached at 262-338-2050.