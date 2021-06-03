Nancy Belle Gruner, 86
Nancy Belle Gruner (nee Teasdale) of Mequon entered into eternal life at the age of 86, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 8, 1934, to Howard and Minnie Teasdale in Sparta, WI. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Gruner (1932-2008), and infant daughter Suzanne Lynn (1960).
She was the loving mother of Kimberly (Dennis) Waters, Paul (Lisa) Gruner, and Stephanie (Richard) Schaeffer; proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, Jenna Rouse, Jeremy Waters, Lindsey (Charles) McKee, Kaitlin McKee, Samantha (Daniel) McLaughlin, McKenzie Gruner and Jadynn Gruner; two great-grandsons, Beau and Witt Tack. She is further survived by her siblings Jane and Howard “Boots.”
She received her nursing degree from UW-Madison, where she met Fred. Later the two moved to Milwaukee where she worked as an RN. They settled in Mequon in 1965 where they were longtime members of Mequon United Methodist Church.
Nancy had a full life, sharing it with her family and friends. She enjoyed church activities, her grandchildren, YMCA classes, traveling with Fred, collecting photos, and caring for her cat, Splash.
Family will greet friends to honor Nancy’s life on Monday, July 5, 2021, from 11:00-11:30 a.m. at Mequon United Methodist Church (11011 N. Oriole Lane, Mequon, WI 53092) followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy’s name may be made to the Mequon United Methodist Church or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
A heartfelt thank-you to all those who lovingly cared for her.
