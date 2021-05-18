JACKSON
Nancy J. Ensinger
April 29, 1983 - May 12, 2021
Nancy J. Ensinger passed away at home in Jackson on May 12, 2021, at the age of 83.
She was born on April 29, 1938, in Milwaukee to Rosalie and Sydney Novak. She married Allen Ensinger and had three daughters. She enjoyed her career as a hair stylist, and eventually owning her own salon in West Bend. She loved traveling, going to rummage sales and the movies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother Richard. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family, daughters Kristin, Cindy and Lisa; her brother Robert; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many friends as well.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.