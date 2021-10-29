WEST BEND
Nancy J. Schoenbeck
June 9, 1954 — Oct. 25, 2021
Nancy J. Schoenbeck, 67, of West Bend, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021.
Nancy was born on June 9, 1954, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Lowell and Marjorie (nee Burdick) Cox. On May 3, 1975, she was united in marriage to Joel Schoenbeck in West Bend at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church. Nancy enjoyed crafting, gardening flowers, quilting, painting, taking pictures of her family and her crafts, and shopping for decorative treasures. She loved spending time with her five granddaughters.
Nancy and Joel spent time at their cottage up north often, having family over, sitting around a campfire, going on boat rides and playing in the water. Nancy spent a lot of time at the West Bend Senior Center quilting and painting. She had plans to travel across the U.S. in their RV. Nancy loved to watch the Green Bay Packers.
Those Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Joel; two children, Jess Schoenbeck (Benjamin Slane) and Tim (Kristi) Schoenbeck; five grandchildren, Bailie, Kirin, Miah, Brinley, and Isabell; a sister, Barbara (Jerry) Prahl; a brother, William (Connie) Cox; her sister and brothers-in-law, Jean (Mike) Rogers, Jon (Mary Jo) Schoenbeck, and Jeryl (Linda) Schoenbeck; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Clarence and Viola Schoenbeck.
VISITATION: Nancy’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend, on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Nancy will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Please wear your favorite Green Bay Packer gear to the visitation and funeral service in honor of Nancy.
The Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Nancy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.