WEST BEND
Nancy L. Brodzeller
Oct. 16, 1939 -Nov. 12, 2021
Nancy L. Brodzeller, 82, of West Bend, formerly of Kewaskum, was called home on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Kathy Hospice in the town of Polk, with her family at her side and her loving husband holding her hand.
Nancy was born on October 16, 1939, in Hartford, the daughter of late Christian and Melinda (nee Krahn) Keller. Nancy graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac, class of 1958. On December 5, 1964, she was united in marriage to Harvey Brodzeller at Peace United Church of Christ in Fond du Lac. She was employed at Reiter Podiatry in West Bend where she took good care of Dr. Reiter along with his patients. Nancy was an active member of Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum for 53 years where she was involved in the church choir and served on many committees there.
Nancy loved to dance, cook, and entertain for her family and friends. Her great-grandchildren and family were the light of her life. Nancy was loved by everybody - her huge personality and smile is how she will always be remembered.
Those Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Harvey; two children, Kim (Cliff) Clark of West Bend and Mark (Kara) Brodzeller of Lake Geneva; six grandchildren, Nicole (David) Brei, Nathan Behring, Rebekah Clark, Hannah Clark, Zachary Brodzeller, and Abby Brodzeller; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Nora, and Jade Brei; her siblings, Ronald (Barb) Keller and Christine (Mike) Weimer; four sisters-in-law, Maryann Batnich, Rosemary Bath, Gwen Brodzeller, and Alma Brodzeller; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth Keller and Clarence (Dorothy) Keller; three sisters, Mae (Gene) Becker, Marilyn (Eddie) Schultz, and Donna Keller; her brothers-in-law, Harold Brodzeller and Thomas Brodzeller.
VISITATION: Nancy’s family will greet relatives and friends at Peace United Church of Christ, 343 First Street, in Kewaskum on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Nancy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Peace UCC in Kewaskum with Rev. Eric Kirkegaard officiating.
Cremation will follow the traditional service and burial will take place at a later date.
The family would like a special thank you to Pastor Eric Kirkegaard and all the staff at Kathy Hospice, along with all the friends and family (too many to mention) who took care of and visited Nancy in her final months and weeks.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Nancy's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.