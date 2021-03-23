Nancy L. Delaney, 76
Our Lord gently embraced Nancy L. Delaney (formerly Ganser) of Cedarburg (nee Holton) and took her home on March 19, 2021, after a long courageous battle with cancer at the age of 76 years.
She was the beloved wife of William Delaney, and loving mother of: Paul (Gina) Ganser, Patsy (Jay) Wojciechowski, Mark (Candice) Ganser and Anne (Eric) Markofski. She was proud grandmother of Peter, Danielle and Anna Ganser; Josh, Luke and Marissa Wojciechowski; Alexis, Tony, John, Regan and Conor Ganser; and Will, Claire and Sam Markofski. She was dear sister of Don (Liz) Holton, Mary Ann (Larry) Bunzel, Tom (Joann) Holton, Joann (Jim) Stoltman, Bob (Carol) Holton, Linda (Ron) Kroll, Jim (Sue) Holton, Gerry (Linda) Holton, and Ginny (Dave) Krechel. She is also survived by Bill’s children: Deanna (Andy) Haver, Dean (Maria) Delaney, Tina (Matthew) Pierson, Leah (Brandon) Neville and their families. Nancy was preceded in death by her first husband, John Ganser; grandson Jack Thomas Wojciechowski and sister, Carol (Harold) Schneider. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Private family services will be held.
Nancy was a nurse at Clement Manor and Davita and a volunteer for many years at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Franciscan Peacemakers and Wisconsin Pro-Life appreciated.
Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home, 10210 W. Lincoln Ave. West Allis, WI 53227, is serving the family. For more information, call 414-546-4342 or visit www.bvfh.net.