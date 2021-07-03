Nancy L. Pfotenauer
Jan. 8, 1933 — July 1, 2021
Nancy L. Pfotenauer (nee Williquette) beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend went to meet Jesus on July 1, 2021 at the age of 88.
Nancy was born on January 8, 1933 in Green Bay. As a child of the Great Depression living on a farm with her many siblings, she learned early the value of hard work and the joys of a large family.
She met her husband Don at the Riverside ballroom in Green Bay when Don tried to sneak into the back door of the dance hall with his buddies. They married on Sept. 27, 1952 in the backyard of her parents’ home in Green Bay, and have been together more than 70 years. As anyone who knew Nancy knows, she loved babies more than anything else. She was one of eight children and proceeded to carry on that legacy by having eight children of her own: Steve (Teri), Tom, Joe (Robin), Teresa (Larry), John (JoAnn), Rich, Beverly (Myron), and Linda. Those eight gave her and Dad 23 grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as gramma Pfoty or “cookie” gramma. She always had cookies or candy ready for them when they came to visit: Tiffany, Breanne (Brett), Christian (Ann), Greg (Lauren), Kirsten (Ryan), Rachelle, Steven (Casine), Holly, Richelle (Dan), Katie (Sam), Kevin (Laura), Kayla (Darryl), Mike (Alyssa), Becky, Alyssa, Mitch, Hailey, Kelson, Zach (Lauren), Max, Ben, Nick. And so far those grandchildren have given her the joy of ten beautiful great-grandchildren: Reese, Owen, Grayson, Emeline, Samantha, William, Leah, Oliver, Henry, and Atlas.
Nancy is survived by her sisters Beverly and Marilyn, and her brother Dick, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Nancy was anxious to be reunited with her parents Elizabeth (Hockstock) and Allowen Williquette and her inlaws, Josephine (Degroot)and Reinhadt Pfotenhauer, and her beautiful granddaughter Holly. She looked forward to laughing again with her sisters, Elaine, Susie, and Linda and her brother Wayne, and also Don’s sister Elaine and his brother Jerry (Joan).
When Nancy wasn’t busy raising her children and spoiling and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she enjoyed watching Animal Planet and Phil Michelson, doing ceramics, reading books and praying for everyone.
Funeral services for Nancy will take place on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Private burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to the Holy Angels School Trust Fund in Nancy’s name.
The family would like to thank the staff of Aurora Hartford medical center for their wonderful care and compassion over the years.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.