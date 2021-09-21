Nancy Lee von Alten, 85
Nancy Lee von Alten, 85, of Newton, N.C., passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford, N.C.
She was born June 11, 1936, in Sheboygan Falls to the late Leonard E. and Lorraine Wegeman Blust. Nancy brought joy and comfort to those around her with her generous spirit. She and her lifetime partner, Theodor, raised four children, all of whom enjoyed her delicious baked goods and inherited her sweet tooth.
An expert seamstress, Nancy made wedding and bridesmaid dresses for all three of her daughters, in addition to giving quilts to her grandchildren and premature infants. She was an avid traveler, especially with fellow University of Wisconsin alumni, taking many cruises and family camping trips. She was often found with a beloved dog by her side. Professionally, she blazed a trail as one of the first few female pharmacists, a career she held for 50 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodor, and daughter, Lisa von Alten Tillmann; and grandson, David Tillman.
Those left to cherish her memory are: son T. Robert von Alten of Durham, N.C..; daughters Kathy von Alten Bartlein and husband Tom of Grafton, Victoria von Alten Schronce and husband Dennis of Lincolnton, N.C.; brother, Ron Blust of Milwaukee; grandchildren: Jessica Tillmann Peters and husband Jake, Andy Tillmann, James Tillmann and wife Kaitlyn, Ashley Bartlein Leisgang and husband Matthew, Eric Bartlein, Phillip Schronce and wife Lindsey, Brandon Schronce, Austin von Alten, and Hiatt von Alten; great-grandchildren: Eloise Peters, George Peters, Anna Lisa Peters, Owen Leisgang, Raelynn Leisgang, Jackson Schronce, Tucker Tillmann, plus two on the way.
A memorial service to celebrate Nancy’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658. The Rev. Dr. Susan Roddey will officiate.
Inurnment will follow at 12:00 noon at Abernethy Laurels Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers or tree planting, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring https://www.carolinacaring.org/give.
Condolences may be sent to the von Alten family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.
The von Alten family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.