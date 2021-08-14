WEST BEND
Nancy S. Pruim
June 11, 1934 — Aug. 11, 2021
Nancy S. Pruim, 87, of West Bend passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
She was born on June 11, 1934, to the late Albert and Elizabeth Gerstman in Milwaukee. Nancy graduated from Milwaukee Girls Tech with honors. On September 22, 1956, she was united in marriage to Edward Pruim in Milwaukee. Nancy worked as a legal secretary and later as office manager of a wholesale diamond business. Nancy loved baking peach pies, classical music, all her dogs and kittens, and taking care of the broodmares and young show horses at home. But most importantly she relished the time spent with family and friends. She will be missed dearly.
Those Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 64 years, Ed Pruim; sister, Marlene Orr; brother-in-law, Kenneth Ramthum; sister-in-law, Evelyn Birdsall; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two sisters, Diane Ramthum and Bonnie Florence; a brother, Albert (Patricia) Gerstman; and brothers- in-law, Findley Orr and Wendell Florence.
A funeral service in remembrance of Nancy will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.