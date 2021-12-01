MAYVILLE
Nathan ‘Nate’ A. Sommer
Jan. 3, 1975 - Nov. 18, 2021
Nathan “Nate” A. Sommer, 46, of Mayville left this world for new adventures on Thursday, November 18, 2021. He was affectionately known to friends and family as “Nato,” “Naco,” “Natron,” “Chunky,” and other nicknames.
He was born on January 3, 1975, to Steven Sommer and Debra Regnier (nee McLallen) in Milwaukee. Nate grew up in Slinger. As a child, Nate was full of energy and at the age of 12, he graduated from Clown College and was a certified clown. He graduated from Slinger High School in 1993.
Being a jack-of-all-trades, he worked at a variety of jobs and enjoyed cooking, camping, survival, Halloween, Jeeps, researching topics of interest, and learning a wide variety of things. He dearly loved being an uncle and especially enjoyed spending time with family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Nate leaves behind to cherish his memory include his parents, Steven Sommer (Kim) and Debra (Louis) Regnier; a sister, Stephanie (Andrew Jackson) Sommer; two brothers, Nicholas (Joy) Sommer and Joshua Sommer; his grandmother, MaryAnn Sommer; five nephews, Alex, Patrick, Jordan, Liam, and Lucas; two nieces, Courtney and Sadie, his companion dog Koa; other relatives and friends.
Nate was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ronald “Mac” and Jean McLallen, and paternal grandfather, Lloyd Summer.
A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Nate will be held at a later date.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Nate’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.