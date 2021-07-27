Neil F. Keehn, 79
Neil F. Keehn, age 79 of Okeechobee, Florida, passed away on July 17th, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on July 1st, 1942 in Port Washington and was the son of late Eugene Keehn and Doris Boesch Keehn.
Neil graduated from Cedarburg High School where he enjoyed playing football for the Bulldogs. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country.
Neil then went on to work at Florida Power and Light taking advantage of early retirement after 27 years as a lineman. This allowed him more time to do what he loved: fishing, golfing, riding his motorcycle, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. His favorite pastime was to sit on the back porch and take in the peaceful beauty and wildlife on the water with his wife, Linda.
He was a member of the VFW, Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed volunteering and being a part of the Lake Okeechobee Search and Rescue team.
He is survived by the love of his life Linda Herring Keehn of Okeechobee, his daughter Kristeen Keehn Pastore, her husband Tom and 4 grandchildren Mia, Ella, Thomas, and Michael Pastore of West Palm Beach. He is also remembered by his siblings Keith (Barbara) of West Bend, Jeff Keehn of Okeechobee, Fl, Kim (Jeanne) Keehn of Redgranite, Lori Keehn of Hilton Head, S.C., the late Karen Keehn Lauterbach, along with his many nieces and nephews, as well as dearly loved brother-in-law Robert Lauterbach and sister-in-law Terri Collins.
Neil’s celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the VFW Post 10539, 3912 Hwy 441 SE. Okeechobee, Fl 34974.
Please make any memorial donations to Hospice of Okeechobee.