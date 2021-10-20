Neil John Ostberg
March 10, 1936 - October 18, 2021
Neil John Ostberg, age 85, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born on March 10, 1936 to Walter and Helen (nee Buschmann) Ostberg. Neil was a member of the Wisconsin Archeological Society, enjoyed making instruments such as guitars and violins, he was a blacksmith and a gunsmith. He had a passion to collect everything from woodworking supplies to clocks to wood planes. His knowledge made him an influential person to many.
Neil is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Kathleen Ostberg; daughters, Christina Davis, Julie Ostberg; stepchildren, Christine (Dean) Schneider, Janelle Strzelecki, Michael (Stephanie) Strzelecki; grandchildren, Nickolas Ostberg, Chad Snuggs, Chester Snuggs, Michaelle Snuggs-Kasten; step-grandchildren, Jesse Austin, Zachary Schneider, Davion Strzelecki, Maverick and Gabriel Strzelecki; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Croix Kasten; step-great-granddaughter, Macee Austin; his sister, Janice (Joe) Howard; nephews Keith and Kevin Howard. He is further survived by the mother of his daughters, Janice Newlin, other relatives and friends.
Neil was preceded in death by his son, Neil John Ostberg Jr., grandson, Dustin Ostberg and his parents.
Per Neil’s wishes no formal services will be held. A gathering will be at a later date.
