St. Louis, MO
Nicholas J. Bert
July 9, 1986 - April 7, 2021
Nicholas J. Bert (nee Pankratz), 34, of St. Louis, MO, passed away on April 7, 2021.
Nick was born on July 9, 1986, in Milwaukee, the son of Patrick and Susan (nee Meleski) Pankratz. On April 6, 2019, he was united in marriage to Daniel Bert in St. Louis.
Nick proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and continued his service with the IRS. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his dogs.
Those Nick leaves behind to cherish his memory include his husband, Daniel Bert of St. Louis, MO; his father, Patrick (Sandy) Pankratz; his twin brother, Dean (Deb) Pankratz; a stepbrother, Nicholas “Z” (Mindy) Zolecki; his nieces and nephews, Carl, Susan, Frederick Pankratz, and Eliana Elias; other relatives and friends.
Nick was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Pankratz; his paternal grandparents, Dean and Vernetta Pankratz; and his maternal grandparents, Anthony and Marilyn Meleski.
VISITATION: Nick’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 215 Forest Avenue, in Kewaskum on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICES: Funeral services for Nick will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the funeral home in Kewaskum with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, W4790 County H, Fredonia (Little Kohler).
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Nick's arrangements.