Nicholas K. Miller
Jan. 3, 1988 - Sept. 7, 2021
Nicholas Kenneth Miller, age 33, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. He was born on Jan. 3, 1988, in West Bend to the late Michael Miller and Susan Buboltz. Nicholas had an interest in the criminal system, obtaining a political science degree and becoming a correctional officer. He enjoyed sports and loved all animals, especially his dog Honey. He was intelligent and loved to read. Nicholas had a beautiful smile that will not be forgotten.
Nicholas is survived by his mother, Susan (Jerome) Buboltz; siblings, Benjamin (Jaime) and Kayla (fiance Andrew Waldman) Miller; nephew, Caleb; and niece, Kennedy; aunts, uncles and cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael; paternal grandparents, Henry (Patricia) Miller; and maternal grandparents, Roland (Dorothy) Beine.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with his cousin Pastor Mark Harmon presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 4 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.