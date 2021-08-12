Nicholas ‘Nick’ David Robel, 48
Nicholas David Robel, of Cedarburg, passed away on August 9, 2021 at the age of 48 years. A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2881 Division Rd., Jackson, on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5:00 PM. A visitation will take place prior to the service at church from 4:00 PM until the time of service. Pastor Paul Mittermaier will be officiating the service. A luncheon will take place at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Howard J. Schroeder Post 457 American Legion, St. John’s Lutheran Church or to the family are appreciated.
Nick was born on October 31, 1972 in Milwaukee, the son of David Robel and the late Mary (nee Heikkinen) Robel. He served his country in the United States Army, and was Member of the Howard J. Schroeder Post 457 American Legion. He owned and operated Cedarburg Cleaning Service, which was started by his dad in 1991. He enjoyed hunting and camping with his RV. he thing that Nick loved the most was spending time with his family.
Nick is survived by his beloved wife Wendy (nee DeGroot). Loving father of Lily and Alyssa. Cherished son of Dave (Bev Kelling). Dear brother of Danielle and Peter. Further survived by other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mom, Mary (nee Heikkinen).
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Lawlis Family Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.