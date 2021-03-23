WEST BEND
Noel Tyson
Dec. 23, 1936 - March 13, 2021
Noel Tyson, 84, recently of West Bend, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Noel was born Dec. 23, 1936, to William and Helen (nee McCoy) Convey in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Noel grew up with her two older sisters, Kathleen and Darlene. She was united in marriage to Richard Tyson on August 31, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Noel graduated from St. Patrick’s Catholic School and worked for Northwestern Bell (NWB) in Cedar Rapids, where she met Richard. After they retired from NWB in the mid 1980s, they sold their home in Cedar Rapids and spent many years traveling and living out of RVs and visiting their son Ty wherever he was stationed. When it came time to settle down, they ended up living near their daughter, Trisha in the West Bend area. Noel’s greatest joy in life was her family and friends.
Noel is survived by their two children, Trisha Tyson of Hartford, and Tyrone Tyson and his wife Sharon of Spirit Lake, IA. She is further survived by several nephews in Iowa and Indiana.
At this time, no formal services will take place. A private committal at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery, Spirit Lake, IA, will be held this summer.
Contributions in memory of Noel are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Tyson family is grateful to the entire staff at Cedar Community in West Bend for the loving care they provided for Noel.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family.