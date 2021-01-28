Norma Jean Chitwood
Feb. 29, 1929 - Jan. 24, 2021
Norma Jean Chitwood, loving wife and mother, was called home by our Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the age of 91.
She was born on February 17, 1929 in Milwaukee to Norman and Marie (Weichert) Harris.
Norma married John (Jack) Chitwood on June 30, 1951. They were married for 60 years, and they raised six sons.
She studied home economics and math and received her teaching degree from North Central College, Naperville, Illinois. During her career, Norma was a school teacher at Slinger, Ozaukee, and West Bend schools. She also worked at Schwai’s catering for many years.
She was an amazing seamstress and loved bird watching, reading, singing, and playing the piano. She was heavily involved in volunteering throughout the community. She had a passion for the Lord and studied the Bible extensively.
Norma was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind, compassionate spirit. She was a mentor and role model for family and friends, loving everyone unconditionally.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, John; mother and father; a son, James; and grandson, Andrew. She is survived by her sons Gregory (Judy), Steven, Dan, Gary (Kathy), Robert (Maggie); a sister, Marilyn Witte (Curt), seven grandchildren, Corey, Chad, Lindsay, Jennifer, Ryan, Cassandra, Josh; step-grandson Nick and 15 great-grandchildren, other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
The visitation will be held on Friday, February 5, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend). A private memorial service will be held. The service will be livestreamed on the Phillip Funeral Home Facebook page at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 5.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.