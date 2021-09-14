CAMPBELLSPORT
Normal Emil Zimmerman
Sept. 17, 1917 - April 12, 2020
Norman Emil Zimmerman, formerly of Slinger, entered into eternal life at the age of 102 on April 12, 2020, at the Gardens of Hartford Assisted Living.
Norman was born to Emil and Katherine (nee Becker) Zimmerman on September 17, 1917, in Slinger. He was baptized into the Christian faith as an infant and confirmed in that faith at St. John’s Evangelical United Church of Christ in Slinger on May 1, 1932.
He grew up in Slinger and went to Slinger Elementary School. On May 19, 1945, he married Virginia M. Klahn of Greenbush at Zion Lutheran Church in Glenbeulah. In 1950, Norman and Virginia joined St. Paul Lutheran Church in Slinger where they remained members for the rest of their lives. After years of working on his family’s farm he started working for the Washington County Highway Department in 1950 until his retirement in 1983.
Norman enjoyed spending time taking care of his large garden, doing yard work, tinkering in his garage, sitting on the patio and playing cards with family and friends. He also loved watching basketball and baseball games, including attending Rock River hardball games that his son and later grandson played in. Norman loved decorating for Christmas and put up thousands of Christmas lights inside and outside his house for which he won the Slinger Advancement Association Christmas light contest more than any other homeowner. He continued to decorate up to the age of 100.
Norman is survived by his loving daughter, Darlene (John) Collins of Hartford (John has since passed, April 5, 2021); loving daughter-in-law, Jolene Zimmerman of Pardeeville; cherished grandchildren, Lisa Granum, Laura Zimmerman, John Collins Jr., Stephanie (Matt) Sheahan, Daryl Zimmerman, and precious great grandchildren, Austin and Ashton Granum, and Stella, Mya and Dylan Sheahan. Norman is also survived by a sister-in-law, Geraldine (Calvin) Moths, of Arizona City, AZ and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Norman is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, who passed on October 26, 2019, his son, David “Butch” who passed on December 24, 2019, as well as his parents and eight brothers and eight sisters.
A Private Interment took place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford. Due to complications from COVID-19, the funeral is being held over a year later, September 18, 2021, a day after what would have been his 104th birthday.
The Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10 A.M. until 11:45 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Slinger. The funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, September 18 at 12 p.m., with a luncheon to follow.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church (799 St. Paul Dr. Slinger, WI 53086).
Norman’s family would like to express a heartfelt “thank you” to the staff at the Gardens of Hartford for their care, compassion, and loving support as well as to the Kindred Hospice that helped in the last days of Norman’s life. The family would also like to extend a special “thank you” to Pastor Golisch and Pastor Fleischmann. Finally, the family thanks the Michael Zimmerman family and all others who helped provide food for the luncheon.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family: (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.