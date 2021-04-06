Norman Paul Unti, 88
Norman Paul Unti was born to eternal life on April 1, 2021, at the age of 88. Norman was born on August 6, 1932 in Kenosha. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and was honorably discharged in 1957. He graduated from UW-Madison in 1961 with a degree in engineering and worked in the field for over 35 years.
Norm married the love of his life, Patricia Hensgen, in 1959 and they spent 62 years together. Norm enjoyed hunting with his dogs, fishing for salmon in Lake Michigan, teaching his kids to water ski and watching his sons play football in high school.
Norman was preceded in death by his son Michael in 2006, his son-in-law Lee Ziebart in 2013, and his older brother, Theodore, in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons Jeffrey (Melissa), Daniel (Jill); daughter, Jolene (John); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Norm was gregarious and outgoing. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who crossed his path. Norm enjoyed talking and spending time with family and friends most of all. He will be cherished and missed by his loving family, friends and community.
A funeral service will be held today, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Cedarburg. A visitation will take place today, Tuesday, at the funeral home, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment to take place following the service at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Unti family.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.