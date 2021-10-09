HARTFORD
Norman W. Akin
Feb. 15, 1927 — Oct. 6, 2021
Norma W. Akin, of Hartford, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the age of 94 years. He was born February 15, 1927 in Milwaukee, the son of James and Pauline (nee Brabender) Paige. He served his country in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant in WWII and the Korean Conflict. He taught Mathematics, Calculus, and Physics for 28 years at Custard and Vincent High Schools.
Norman is survived by his loving children, Jessie (John) Vettel, Jan Riofrio, Mark (Eryn) Paige, and Calvin (Sara) Akin, and daughter-in-law Maria Belen Tamayo, and his precious grandchildren, Kurt and Ryan Vettel, Antonio (Daniela) Riofrio, Weston and Georgia Paige, Olivia and Grace Akin, Marianna (John) Wang, Juan (Lina) Tomayo, and Thomas I.( Maria Laura) Tamayo, and six great-grandchildren. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Norman is preceded in death by his wife, his son, Thomas, and six brothers and sisters.
Visitation is Wednesday, October 13th at the First United Methodist Church, 738 W. Monroe Avenue, Hartford from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. at church. Interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
The Berndt- Ledesma Funeral Home in Hartford is serving the family.