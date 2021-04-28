Orville C. Shine
July 27, 1932-April 24, 2021
Orville C. Shine passed away Saturday April 24, 2021, at the age of 88, surrounded by his loving family. Orv was born on July 27, 1932, in the Township of Gibraltar, to Harry and Viola (nee Schultz) Shine. He graduated from Gibraltar High School in Fish Creek.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean war. He was proud to participate on an Old Glory Honor Flight. He was employed as an electrician for Local Union 494.
On January 8, 1955, he married Lois (nee Zachow) at North Trinity Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, and they were married for 64 years until her death in 2019.
He was dear father of Bruce (Gail) Shine, Cathy Shine, and Timothy (Brenda) Shine; grandfather of Keith (Jessica) Shine, Carly Shine, Jaimie (Lawrence) Seymour, Jessica (Derek) Strohm; great-grandfather to Lucy and Margo Shine, and Parker Strohm. He is further survived by his brother-in-law Gordon Zachow and sister-in-law Rita Zachow, and countless other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Elton Shine; brothers- and sisters-in-law Joanne Shine, William Zachow, Glenn Zachow (Rosie), Marlene Zachow, and Marilyn Zachow.
Visitation will be April 30 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church (777 S. Indiana Ave, West Bend), followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Service will be livestreamed at goodshepherdwels.org. Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that social distancing be practiced with no hand-shaking or hugging. Masks are mandatory. Interment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.