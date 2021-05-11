JACKSON
Orville John Reinhold Heckendorf
April 27, 1930 - May 8, 2021
Orville John Reinhold Heckendorf, age 91 years, of Jackson was called home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Orville was born on April 27, 1930 at his family’s home in Jackson to Edwin and Edna Heckendorf (Kannenberg). He was united in marriage to Janey Ann Dalton on October 27, 1962, in Mequon.
Orville attended Jackson Elementary School. Orville was a self-employed carpenter for 45-plus years at “Orville Heckendorf Carpenter Service,” and retired at age 75! He built their home on the family’s farmstead in Jackson “for his bride,” where they have lived all their married lives.
Orville joined Pilgrim Lutheran Church in 1958, and has served in many capacities over his years there, including chairman and vice chairman of the congregation, financial secretary, treasurer, and member of the Board of Trustees. He was also on the Pilgrim Lutheran dartball team for 45 years.
Orville was active in various other ministries and served on the Board of Directors for Camp LuWiSoMo for 20 years. He was instrumental in having Living Word Lutheran High School built on his family’s farmstead, and served on the Building Committee for LWLHS.
Those Orville leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 58 1/2 years, Janey; two dear children, David Heckendorf and Michelle (Bryan) Eller; two beloved grandchildren, Courtney (fiance Michael Baumann) Eller and Jonah Eller; sisters-in-law, Alice Dickmann and Sue Dalton; brothers-in-law, Jim (Nancy) Dalton and Leslie (Alana) Dalton; and special cousin, Sharon (Paul) Weis.
He is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Orville was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Heckendorf; brothers-in-law, Claude “Sonny” Dalton, Ralph Dickmann, and Tom Dalton; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Lester) Pipkorn.
Funeral service for Orville will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 462 Meadowbrook Drive, West Bend, WI 53090). The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at Church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Jackson on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Memorials to Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Living Word Lutheran High School, or Camp LuWiSoMo.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Burfeind, Dr. Robert Gibson, and all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital, Horizon Hospice, and Home Instead Senior Care (especially Joyce, Kelly, Ina, and Betsy) for their exceptional care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Orville's arrangements.