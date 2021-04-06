WEST BEND
Pamella Ann Budiac
May 21, 1943 - March 19, 2021
In loving remembrance of our Extraordinary Precious Mother ... “Pammie” Budiac.
Pamella Ann Budiac of West Bend peacefully entered eternal life on Friday, March 19, at 11:11 p.m., in the presence of her loving husband, sons and daughters.
“Pammie” was diagnosed on November 13, 2017, with acute myeloid leukemia. She returned from a trip and was just not herself. After many tests, the doctors determined that this disease would have many challenges. After understanding what this life-changing news meant, she courageously without hesitation, trusted her medical team at Froedtert Medical Hospital in Wauwatosa. “Pammie’s” medical team worked tirelessly to help her achieve remission not once but twice. She was often called a trailblazer, willing and trusting to try any option available to her. During those years of remission, she decided she was going to live life to the fullest and never say no to any opportunity or life experience with her family and friends. She stated a few times that she never knew the true love of her children until the 28-day stay at Froedtert after her diagnosis, where her children spent every day with her encouraging her and walking with her through this journey that life presented. Our family truly and sincerely thanks the entire medical team and staff at Froedtert. We were provided more time to love and cherish this fantastic person we had the pleasure to call Mom. We would like to extend a special thank-you to her lead oncologist, Dr. Ehab L. Atallah. “Pammie” put her complete faith and trust in his hands, which she felt were guided by her Lord Jesus Christ.
“Pammie” was born in Kenosha on May 21, 1943. She was the youngest of two daughters of Elmer and Illa Walden, who both preceded her in eternal life. Her elder sister, Sharon Borth, lives in Arkansas. “Pammie” was a dedicated mother after getting married and wanted nothing more than to love and cherish her children like they were gold. She often referred to that time as “the ride of life.”
“Pammie” met her lifelong husband and life partner, Rudolph George Budiac, when she was 14 and he was 19. As the story is told, “Pammie” asked Rudy to marry her and after his shock wore off, he simply said, that’s not how it’s supposed to work. Rudy and Pam got married on June 12, 1965 at St. Stephen’s Church in Milwaukee. Rudy and Pam went on to have five children, three sons and two daughters. “Pammie” often stated she wanted more and was shooting for twelve. Rudy and Pam celebrated over 55 years of marriage.
“Pammie” was the most faithful and loving person that the good Lord Jesus could have ever graced our lives with. She trusted the Lord Jesus unconditionally and taught her children, her friends and all who knew her, to always put your prayers and requests in Jesus’ name. She would always say “put a guard on your words.” Always such a sweet and loving spirit, putting others first and always ending every good-bye with “I love you more”. “Pammie” always knew what to say and how to say it in such a way that you felt the presence of Jesus Christ come through her. “Pammie” was a true living angel and savior on earth for so many she touched. She was extremely devoted in her faith always; those who she touched know her story and her legacy.
As our hearts ache and our sorrow for her loss persists, we know she is at peace and no longer in pain from AML. We cherish her memories, her stories, her photos, her videos, her voice messages and, most of all, the true love she instilled in our lives. It is OK to cry; it is OK to laugh, and it is most important to love those around us more deeply each day for we do not know when our time is up. “Pammie” always said, “Strangers were only friends we haven’t met yet,” and that’s how she lived her life, unselfishly caring for others before herself. From your children: Mom we would like you to know this: We love you so incredibly much. We wish we could say those words to you every day. We wish we could tell you how terrific and fantastic you are. We are so grateful we were blessed with you as our mom. You are the greatest gift we could possibly wish for. No matter how far apart we may be, you will always be just a thought, a memory, a smile away. away. We hold you closer each day to our hearts ... more than words could ever express. We LOVE you, Mom.
“Pammie” is survived by her husband, Rudy Budiac Sr.; her two daughters, Julie Jedwabny and Kelli Arndt; her three sons, Rudy Budiac, David Budiac and Jamie Budiac; her 11 grandkids, Taylor Arndt, Jade Jedwabny, Lauren Budiac, Logan Jedwabny, Ireland Budiac, Bryce Budiac, Brennen Budiac, Jack Budiac, Sydney Arndt, Brittney Budiac and Brock Arndt; her daughters-in-law, Maureen Budiac, Nicole Budiac and Cindy Budiac; her sons-in-laws, Joshua Arndt and JP Jedwabny. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon Borth; close cousins; Trisha Pitsch, Jamie Pitsch, Judi Smith and Vivian Gager; her special niece Laurel Heckel; and her special nephew Mario Steger; so many other family members as well as many closely cherished friends and acquaintances.
A visitation, memorial service and dinner reception were to be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend on Sunday, March 28, with Father Nathan Reesman holding the service. Visitation was to be held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The service was to follow from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A reception/celebration of Pammie was to follow at the church from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.