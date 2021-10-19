Paolo Stillone, 88
Paolo “Paul” Stillone passed from this earth on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
He was born 88 years ago in the town of Salaparuta, Sicily. He married his beloved wife, Rosaria “Sara” (nee Cappello), 60 years ago this past April. It was not long after the birth of their firstborn, that they made the courageous decision to leave their life in Palermo, Sicily, and made the life-changing choice to immigrate to Madison.
They made a new life in America, believing that their children’s future would be best served by coming here, despite all the challenges related to language, culture, and being so far away from most of their extended family.
In Madison, Paolo worked hard as a cement laborer for 30 years. Upon retirement they moved to Cedarburg, where he was able to live the next season of life. He enjoyed spending time gardening, cooking favorite Italian dishes for his kids, and taxiing his grandchildren to their activities.
Paolo was a very loyal and faithful man to all who knew him, especially to his family and friends. He was also long-suffering, particularly when his two boys were in their rambunctious teenage years. Paolo’s thoughts and concerns were constantly focused on the welfare of his wife, kids, and grandkids and he was quick to look for ways to serve them.
All who knew him would say that Paolo was a kind and generous man. Even after living most of his life in America, he still spoke broken English with a heavy accent. And yet, that did not stop him from engaging in conversations (even with strangers), for he was an affable man who enjoyed sharing stories and connecting with people.
His family and friends will miss his homemade cannoli that he would pull out of the fridge with great fanfare on holidays. We will miss his treasured harvest of figs from a fig tree he nurtured all year round, moving it around on wheels and storing it in his garage during the cold winters.
The legacy he leaves behind is a model of courage and selfless love. He is survived by his wife, children and grandkids, his youngest sister, siblings-in-laws, cousins, and numerous nephews and nieces in the States and throughout Italy.
Paolo is survived by his wife Sara, and his two sons Joe (Lori) and Frank (Yau) Stillone. He was also a “Nonno” (grandfather) to Paul (Morgan) Stillone, Isabella (Brennen) Scarborough, Marcus, and Nathaniel Stillone; and a great-grandfather to Amaya and Luca Stillone.
The Stillone family would like to thank all who provided him with care during his final weeks in hospice. We especially want to express our deep, heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Christopher Budny for the 26 years of extraordinary competent and compassionate care that he provided to Paolo.
Private funeral services celebrating Paul’s life have taken place at Cornerstone Church in Grafton. He will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison.
