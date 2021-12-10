HARTFORD
Pastor Michael R. Gordon
October 3, 1946 - December 6, 2021
Pastor Michael R. Gordon, age 75 of Hartford was promoted to his Heavenly Home on Monday, December 6, 2021.
Michael was born in Aurora, IL, to John and Margaret (nee Sayers) Gordon on October 3, 1946. Mike was led to the Lord by his mother at the young age of seven. As a young man he served as the camp director and preacher at Camp Good News in Washington, IL. It was there that he met Carolyn Nutter, who was a Child Evangelism missionary at the camp for the summer. In June of 1969, Mike and Carole married and moved to Watertown, for Mike to finish his education at Maranatha Baptist Bible College.
Mike was ordained to Gospel Ministry by Calvary Baptist Church of Sun Prairie in December of 1973. That following spring, Mike accepted the call to pastor First Baptist Church in Hartford, along with Carole and their two young daughters, Jennifer and Stephanie. In the following years, the Lord blessed Mike and Carole with two additional daughters, Debra and Bethany.
Throughout his years of service at First Baptist, Pastor Gordon poured his life into multiple generations of families. He lovingly shepherded each soul placed into his care through counseling, Bible studies, and other traditional avenues; but also through shared enjoyments of motorcycle riding, target shooting, and western wear.
On October 17, 2016, God took Carole home. Mike continued to minister for these past five years as he served his Lord steadfastly. His congregation loved him well and ministered to him in deeply knowing ways through the grief of Carole’s loss.
After 47 1/2 years of remaining faithful and fighting the good fight, God took him home to his true place of citizenship - Heaven. We can only imagine the glories his eyes have seen, and the moment he saw his good Shepherd face to face. We are certain he heard the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Michael is survived by his four daughters, Jennifer (Randy) Hockema of Rockford, IL, Stephanie Gordon of Phoenix, AZ, Debra (Rohn) Gibson of Rock Rapids, IA, and Bethany (John) Varner of Logan, UT; 9 grandchildren; brothers Jon (Sandy) Gordon of Cantonment, FL, Tim (Karen) Gordon of Muir, MI, Mark (Donna) Gordon of Aurora, MO, David Gordon of Springfield, MO, Steve (Ruth) Gordon of Pensacola, FL; and sister Sue (Rich) Griffin of Rockford, IL; sister-in-law June Gordon of Hartford and Carole’s loving family. He is further survived by adoring nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Carolyn; brother, John “Jack,” and two grandbabies.
Funeral service for the public will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church (792 Milford St., Watertown, WI) at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. Burial will follow service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church, 112 Church Street, Hartford, WI in memorial of the Pastor Michael R. Gordon Ministry Scholarship Fund.
The Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and tributes may be given at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.