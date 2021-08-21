Pat Horlamus
Jan. 27, 1948 — Aug. 18, 2021
Pat Horlamus, age 73, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee. He was born on January 27, 1948 to John Paul and Eleanora (nee Reetz) Horlamus. Pat enjoyed going to the Omicron Restaurant where, with friends and family, they celebrated birthdays and special occasions. He also enjoyed many years of going to George Webbs. Pat loved being with Chas’s large and loving family. Many hours were spent feeding birds and wildlife. Special to him were his cats, Rusty Pumpkin and Tuffy Tiger. Pat enjoyed his retirement with Chas, traveling to casinos, Amish country and many other places along the way. Pat’s early years were involved with the family farm and manufacturing company. In 1992 he opened Renewed Resources, a wood waste recycling and equipment sales company.
Pat is survived by his fiancée, love of his life, “Chas” Charlotte Puckett; daughter, Laurie (Richard Jr.) Bremmer; son, John Horlamus; grandchildren; Hayden and Aubrey Horlamus; his brother Richard Horlamus; niece and nephew, Jaclyn and Collin Horlamus; “bonus children”, Sherry (George) Rickmeier, Tammy (Gregg) Desten; “bonus grandchildren”, Steven, Kim, Heather, Crystal, Chris, Shane, Nicki, Holly, Kyle, Connor, Tiana, Sebastian; “great-bonus-grandchildren”, Katrina, Lylyan, Kole, Kaylee, Cameron, Meilah, Carson and Rylie. He is further survived by other relatives and close friends.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents, other family and friends.
A Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, August 28th from 10:30 AM until 12:45 PM. Interment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park with Military Honors.
A special thank you to the Neurological team at Froedtert in Milwaukee.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com