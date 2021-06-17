Patricia A. Hannah
May 8, 1944 — June 15, 2021
Patricia A. Hannah (nee Knight), 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Sage Meadows Assisted Living in Fond du Lac. She was born on May 8, 1944, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Leonard and Bernice Wieczorek. She graduated from Lucy Flower High School in 1960. Pat loved cooking, baking, and making candy. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her “Grandy.”
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children, Robert Smith and Tammy (Fred) Remers; grandchildren, Joseph Young, Christina Remers (Michael Grund), Heather Flannery, and Tamara Colon; great-grandchildren, Grace Grund and Chase Grund.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Wolfgang Remers; brothers, William Taite and John Wieczorek.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 350 Main Street, Lomira, with a luncheon to follow. Pat’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Fond du Lac Humane Society.
Pat’s family would like to thank Sage Meadows Assisted Living, especially Hailee Fry and St. Croix Hospice for all their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Pat’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.